Lamoille Health Partners and My Healthy VT team up for a free four-week online quit smoking class beginning on Saturday, Jan. 7, 9-10 a.m.
Quitting tobacco is an important step toward a longer and healthier life, and these workshops provide the support to quit tobacco in a small group setting. Register by calling 802-752-1985 or by visiting bit.ly/3WWUDlV.
