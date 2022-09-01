Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club in Morristown welcomes kids ages 11 to 17 for a four-week introduction to rifles or skeet on Wednesdays through September from 4-5:30 p.m. The first program is Sept. 7.
For the rifle class, safety and marksmanship will be included, as well as extensive shooting with close instruction and supervision.
For skeet, the classes cover basic firearm safety and an introduction to clay shooting sports.
Both will be closely supervised. Call Keith Ulrich to register at 802-730-9340.
