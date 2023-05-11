Lamoille County’s faith communities are coming together against economic injustice in a night of learning and giving on Saturday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament in Stowe.
All donations go to support the Interfaith Benevolence Fund, a new partnership with United Way of Lamoille County, to support members who are experiencing severe economic hardship. Come hear the stories of those directly affected, alongside experts, clergy and community members as the group works together toward a society that provides for everyone’s basic needs and respects the dignity of all. Light refreshments to follow the program.
Rep. Saudia LaMont of Morrisville is the keynote speaker.
LaMont, the owner of three Op’s Consulting (optimism, options and opportunities), is an organizer, advocate, facilitator, trainer, mother and racial equity and transformative justice consultant with more than 10 years of experience.
This event is held in conjunction with the United Way and the Lamoille Area Interfaith Clergy Group representing faith communities in Morrisville, Stowe, Wolcott, Elmore, Johnson, Hyde Park, Cambridge, Hardwick, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe and Bahá’ís of Stowe.
To learn more and to register (in-person or Zoom) or to donate, visit bit.ly/3N2uDE0.
