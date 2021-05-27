Morristown
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Morristown will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at the Morrisville Veteran’s Memorial, in Academy Park where Elmore Street and Route 15A meet.
There will be no Memorial Day parade again this year.
Cambridge
Mount Mansfield Post #35 of the American Legion hosts a parade and observance at Monument Rock, Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Parade participants — Scouts, first responders, veterans and active duty military — assemble at Cambridge Elementary School in the village of Jeffersonville at 8:30 a.m. The parade to Monument Rock starts at 9 a.m.
Cambridge residents and any other attendees are encouraged to place a flower at the monument.
Johnson
To commemorate Memorial Day, a group of veterans will meet in Lamoille View Cemetery on Sunday, May 30, 10 a.m., for a fire and salute.
Stowe
The Stowe American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary of the Donald McMahon Post #64 will hold a Memorial Day Service Sunday, May 30 — the original Memorial Day — at 10 a.m.
Unfortunately a parade will not be held this year, but there will still be a service at Riverbank Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by the ceremony’s conclusion on the steps of the Akeley Memorial Building.
All are encouraged to attend and help pay honor and tribute to military members and veterans.
For information call Nancy LaVanway 253-4691.
