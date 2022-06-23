LACiNg Up for Cancer returns Saturday, June 25, trackside at Peoples Academy in Morristown.
“Walking Through the Years” is the theme for this year’s walk, an event that celebrates, honors and remembers those touched by cancer.
The walk raises money to benefit Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Monies raised through community support — sponsorship, teams and sale of luminary bags — help those who are undergoing treatment for cancer.
Since 2000, the network has helped thousands, raising more than $2.7 million.
The walk kicks off with an opening ceremony with survivors and their caregivers taking to the track for a two-lap recognition.
The Morrisville Fire Department will provide a refreshing spray, something all the kids love, while teams get in their laps. At 5 p.m., pizza will be served followed by a sundown social of ice cream and sweets.
Movie night will showcase past walks, and fireworks will conclude the day.
The goal for this year’s walk is $150,000. For more, check out the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.