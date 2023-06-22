LACiNg Up for Cancer’s 21st annual walk to benefit Lamoille Area Cancer Network needs you.
The walk will be held on Saturday, June 24, at the Peoples Academy track in Morrisville, from 1-10 p.m.
The day is filled with celebration and camaraderie while honoring and remembering those touched by cancer. The event kicks off with Danielle and Nick Allen speaking about their cancer journey and how the cancer network helped them through it.
The walk is Lamoille Area Cancer Network’s biggest event fundraiser. One hundred percent of the money raised stays in the community helping families, friends and neighbors who are undergoing treatment for their cancer.
This year’s goal is $150,000.
“We’re off to a great start,” event chair Kathy Demars said. “We’ve hit a record with sponsorship support — $52,825. A sign of a truly generous and caring community.”
The planning committee had hoped for 60 registered teams of walkers — 52 have signed up so far — so it is looking for good turnout from the community on the event day. Demars said it’s not too late to sign up to have a team at the event.
“A number of teams have been actively fundraising with raffles and online fundraisers — it all adds up,” Demars said. “Teams bring in a large portion of all monies raised, we couldn’t do it without them.”
Teams are assigned sites around the track, and many of them will continue raising money through sales of jewelry, raffle tickets, hamburgers and hot dogs, creemees, popcorn and more.
Following the opening ceremony, survivors and caregivers take to the track to walk two emotional two laps, Demars said. They will then be treated to a special cookie and beverage gathering.
At dusk, bags that have been decorated in honor or memory of someone touched by cancer, are lit during the luminaria ceremony. This hour of quiet time allows walkers to enjoy the opportunity to reminisce. Bags will be for sale on the day of the walk.
The evening concludes with fireworks.
“Regardless of how you decide to get involved, the important message is that you are making a difference,” Demars said.
For more information, contact Demars at 802-888-4651.
