After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, LACiNg Up for Cancer returns Saturday, June 25, trackside at Peoples Academy in Morristown.
“Walking Through the Years” is the theme for this year’s walk, an event that celebrates, honors and remembers those touched by cancer.
This year, the walk celebrates 20 years of raising money to benefit Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Monies raised through community support — sponsorship, teams and sale of luminary bags — help those who are undergoing treatment for cancer. Since 2000, the network has helped thousands, raising more than $2.7 million.
“This year’s event is a year of rebuilding, and we want to make it as safe as possible for all attending,” event chair Kathy Demars said. “We have reduced the hours from a 12-hour walk to an 8-hour walk, 2-10 p.m.”
The will continue to kick off with an opening ceremony with survivors and their caregivers taking to the track for a two-lap recognition. The Morrisville Fire Department will provide a refreshing spray, something all the kids love, while teams get in their laps. At 5 p.m., pizza will be served followed by a sundown social of ice cream and sweets. Movie night will showcase past walks and fireworks will conclude the day.
“Our goal for this year’s walk is $150,000,” Demars said. “It’s important we reach or exceed this goal as the pandemic has forced us to dip into emergency funds in order to continue our mission of ensuring those community members battling cancer receive grants of support.”
“We can’t do this without the support of our community,” co-chair Jill Baker said. “Sponsorship monies are coming in, and we are counting on team participation.”
Team participation is critical as nearly 75 percent of all dollars raised comes from teams. “Some teams are already raising money, including Tasha’s Faith Fighters who have their famous raffle underway,” Baker said.
Team packets can be picked up by contacting Carla Alexander at 802-888-4651 or Jill Baker at 802-888-8302. The group also has a presence on Facebook.
If you are a business or individual and want more information on LACiNg Up for Cancer contact Kathy Demars at 802-888-4651 or Alexander and Baker.
