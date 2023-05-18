“Together we can do so much” is the theme for this year’s LACiNg Up for Cancer walk, scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Peoples Academy track in Morrisville.
The walk benefits Lamoille Area Cancer Network, a local nonprofit that helps area cancer patients with grants of financial support.
Last year’s walk raised more than $186,000. Event planners have set a goal of raising $150,000 this year but hope the community support will help them exceed that goal.
There are several ways to get involved: Form or join a team; sponsor a walker; become an event sponsor; volunteer to set up or clean up; or support survivors and walkers by visiting the event on June 24.
“Cancer touches us all. Too often, we hear of someone from within our community who received a cancer diagnosis or is undergoing treatment for their cancer. The LACiNg Up for Cancer event not only raises money to help our neighbors, but we are also sending the message that we are here for them — and that we care,” event co-chair Kathy Demars said.
Thanks to the community, the network has been able to provide the help to many for 23 years. “This grassroots gem is an important organization for Lamoille County and surrounding communities, and LACiNg Up for Cancer is one big way people can help their neighbors, friends, co-workers and families,” Demars said.
“People undergoing treatment for their cancer are challenged not only financially, but they are dealing with the emotional effects and worries while caring for their family. These grants of support provide some relief to the cancer patients and their caregivers,” she said, noting that recipients use the money for various reasons, including gas for transportation to and from treatments, help with the added expenses for medications and household bills.
Walker packets are ready for pick up, said co-chair Jill Baker.
“Teams bring in a large portion of the monies raised,” Baker said. “Many teams are made up of family and friends, co-workers, church groups as well as local businesses. Please support these teams when they are out and about soliciting for your help, whether they are holding an event, selling raffle tickets, or asking for personal sponsorships every dollar makes a difference.”
For information about becoming a sponsor or forming a team, call Demars at 802-888-4651 or Baker at 888-888-8302.
