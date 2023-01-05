Meetings of the La Leche League of Lamoille County are held on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon and are open to families who would like to learn about providing breast milk for their child.
Bring questions and issues or come support other parents. Babies and children welcome at all meetings. Contact llloflamoillecounty@gmail.com for more information.
