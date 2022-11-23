The La Leche League of Lamoille County is holding a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to help women reach their breastfeeding goals by providing information, support and encouragement from pregnancy to weaning.
Meetings are open to all families who are providing breast milk to their child or would like to learn about providing human milk to their child. Everyone is welcome, including those who are exclusively breastfeeding, dual feeding, supplementing, using donor milk, chestfeeding, exclusively pumping, nursing an older baby/toddler or expecting a child, we welcome you.
Babies and children are welcome.
Questions? Contact Joy Many at llloflamoillecounty@gmail.com.
