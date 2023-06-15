Ernie Fletcher, former governor of Kentucky, will speak at Jenna’s House in Johnson on June 21 at 5 p.m.
He will be talking about dealing with the housing crisis, with substance use disorder, and looking to have a substantive dialogue with people affected by or interested in working to better address these issues. He will also present the Fletcher Model, which he implemented in his state with strong results.
Fletcher was Kentucky’s governor from 2003-2007. In office, he established “Recovery Kentucky,” a recovery housing program whose 17 facilities have helped thousands of people recover from addiction. He later founded the Fletcher Group, whose mission is “to research and promote effective practices and public policy that improve the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities with a focus on addictive diseases, including opioid and substance use disorders.”
For more information, fletchergroup.org.
•••
On June 21, Fletcher will first meet with Gov. Phil Scott and others at the Vermont Statehouse, before participating in one of Jenna’s House’s regular Community Conversation. Jenna’s House is located at 117 St. John’s Road, Johnson.
