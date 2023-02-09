Jenna Tatro and Her Promise annual gathering will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. at Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson, to mark the anniversary of her death.
Everyone is welcome to an afternoon of commemoration and hope. Special guests will come together to speak about Jenna’s legacy, her promise and the community that has risen up to help fulfill her vision in the years since her death.
Part remembrance, part celebration, hear stories about Jenna, watch a few videos and hear leaders in the community speak about her legacy and a future of possibility.
The afternoon will feature former Lt. Gov. Molly Gray giving a keynote speech. She will be joined by those who knew Jenna best, community members and a few special guests.
Contact Gregory Tatro at gregory@jennaspromise.org with questions.
