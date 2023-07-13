Jenna’s Promise, 117 St. Johns St., Johnson, is hosting its 3rd annual open house on Saturday, Aug. 12, and a silent and live auction returns on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The open house is Jenna’s Promise way to thank the community and partners with free food, music, games, special guests and more. The day starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., with food at noon.
Jenna’s Promise holds its second annual silent and live auction fundraiser and a night of live entertainment and refreshments from 5-8 p.m., with the live auction starting at 7 p.m.
Online and in person bidding will be available this year.
Contact olivia@jennaspromise.org or call 802-343-8741.
More at jennaspromise.org.
