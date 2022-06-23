Jenna’s Promise is hosting the speakers’ series Community Conversations with public officials and political candidates to talk about the issues affecting Vermonters, especially those in Lamoille County.
The first speaker is Kitty Toll, a candidate for lieutenant governor.
The conversation will be Friday, June 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jenna’s House Community Center, 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson.
