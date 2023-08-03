Jenna’s Promise holds the organization’s third annual open house on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the nonprofit’s community center, Jenna’s House, 117 St. John’s St. in Johnson.
Welcoming community members from across the region, food and entertainment as well as remarks from state and local leaders, the event is among the most significant engagements of the year for the organization.
The theme of this year’s event is “Recover, rebuild and rise,” which is intended to celebrate the community’s collective response to the recent floods and honor those who went above and beyond in supporting the community and others impacted by the extreme weather events which caused significant damage in town and throughout the region.
Remarks will begin at 11:15 a.m. and end at noon. Speakers will include leaders from Jenna’s Promise, its sister organization the Johnson Health Center and state political leaders. The event will honor six community members and organizations for their dedication following the July floods, including local emergency responders and community leaders.
“As Jenna’s Promise continues to grow and fulfill its mission to open doors and remove barriers for those seeking recovery, it is abundantly clear to us each and every day that our collective success is a product of the community that surrounds us,” Amy Tatro, co-founder of Jenna’s Promise, said.
The event comes after a year in which new initiatives were launched to support the organization and its residents, including new partnerships for Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company, the opening of Jenna’s Coffee House and recognition of the organizations’ work by the Red Sox Foundation. Additionally, the Johnson Health Center held its grand opening only to be devastated by the July flood.
