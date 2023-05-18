The Vermont Jeep Association will be hosting a meet-and-greet Saturday, May 20, from 9-10:30 a.m. to raise funds for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network and Jenna’s Promise at the corner of routes 15 and 100 in Morrisville.
The 16th annual Barricade Go Topless Day is also on Saturday, May 20. Go Topless Day is a worldwide tradition for Jeep owners to celebrate the start of spring by taking off their Jeep tops and raising money for local charities. More than 350 events took place worldwide in 2022.
So, join representatives from the VT Jeep Association and Lamoille Area Cancer Network and Jenna’s Promise this Saturday and help support these two local charities. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome. Barricade, the event sponsor, will match the first $500 raised during the event, which will be split between Lamoille Area Cancer Network and Jenna’s Promise.
The Vermont Jeep Association is a non-profit club founded in 2001 with the purpose of promoting family interest in, and understanding of, four-wheeling and enjoying natural resources.
