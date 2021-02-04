On Sunday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m., the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition hosts a virtual celebration of Black History Month with a panel discussion on “Faith & Justice for All Peoples.”
The Zoom talk is the second part of a program on “Social Justice Lessons learned from Martin Luther King Jr.”
Both programs have been inspired by current pressing and critical conditions in our country, as well as by King’s 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in which he said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly,” as well as his statement, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
The panelists and moderator are all advocates and activists for racial equality:
- Chief Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation.
- Maria Davies, board member of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille.
- Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam, parochial vicar, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
- Lamoille County sheriff Roger Marcoux.
- Rev. Dr. Arnold Isidore Thomas, pastor, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Jericho.
- Jen Kimmich, co-founder of the Alchemist Brewery.
- Marlena Tucker-Fishman, member of Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition.
The moderator is Jen Daniels, a member of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille.
This program is open to all. Go to stjohnsinthemountains.org to register.
The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition includes the Baha’i Faith, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe.
