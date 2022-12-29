The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging, through their partnership with GetSetUp, is offering Vermont residents 60 years old and older interactive online programming specifically designed to increase activity and wellness for older adults.
Classes cover topics from how to effectively use digital technology to health and wellness through fitness and cooking to a full range of enrichment classes. Vermonters can access thousands of interactive classes taught by older adults to their peers that are accessible at the click of a button 24 hours a day.
The GetSetUp program also helps people become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills and even supplement their income. Special “New Year, New Me” programming is running into the new year to help people accomplish their new year’s goals in one or all three learning tracks on health and wellness, money and business and growth and development.
Classes are available in multiple languages including English, Mandarin, Hindi and a growing number of weekly classes in Spanish.
The custom-built video learning interface has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone and in all classes to help learners with technology and includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes. Vermont’s older adults can easily connect with a safe community of over 4.6 million peers globally.
“We know that the holidays and winter season can be a festive time for many people but also a time where others feel particularly alone,” said Lawrence Kosick, president and co-founder of GetSetUp. “We want to remind people that there are empowering learning and socialization opportunities on GetSetUp.”
More at bit.ly/3WhEDuS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.