The founders of Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy are looking for the community’s help in their latest effort, dubbed Girls Just Wanna Have Dignity.
Too many girls and women are held hostage every month by the inability to afford feminine hygiene products and other simple daily hygiene needs. School is regularly missed for thousands of young women as it is for women in the workforce.
Simply having the supplies eliminates that burden for many.
The collection will take through Monday, April 10, until 4 p.m. for the Lamoille Community Food Share and the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, both in Morristown. Needed items include:
- Tampons and sanitary pads
- Full-sized toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Full-sized bars of soap
- Body wash
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Razors and shaving cream
- Toilet paper
- Deodorant
- Nail polish and remover
- Hairbrushes (new)
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels
Drop donations off at The Body Lounge, 1799 Mountain Road, or In Company Clothing, 344 Mountain Road, both in Stowe.
The goal is to fill the back of a pick-up truck.
