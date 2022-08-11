“Planning for Vibrant Communities” is the second of a two-part housing summit series that brings together housing professionals, community members and leaders to address public transportation enhancement, water and sewer infrastructure, growth center expansion, Act 250 modernization and community education regarding affordable housing and homeless shelters in Lamoille County.
The program will be held Oct. 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road, in Morrisville.
Members of the public, municipalities, selectboards, development review boards and planning commissions, human service organizations, nonprofit and for profit sectors, housing developers and landlords are invited.
Lamoille Housing Partnership and the Working Communities Challenge wants to hear the voices of all those who are interested in how towns and villages can create the conditions for housing development.
Refreshments and lunch will be served.
For more information contact Kerrie Lohr at kerrie@lamoillehousing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.