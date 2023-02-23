On Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m., Butler’s Pantry in Stowe will host the first of two classes on Ukrainian egg decorating.
This tradition uses wax and dyes to create intricate traditional designs — all to benefit St. Jude Global or United Help Ukraine, which is sending medical supplies to Ukrainian hospitals.
Email shorton117@gmail.com to register. The class is $50 per person.
The second class is on April 1 at The Round Hearth at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.