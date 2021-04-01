Vermont Holocaust Memorial, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, and other Vermonters throughout the state will honor the memory of those who perished at the hands of evil, and pay tribute to the rescuers and survivors who have made a better world for us all during the annual gathering for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Thursday, April 8, 7 p.m.
Author and speaker K. Heidi Fishman will be the featured presenter during the free, virtual program.
Registration required at jcogs.org.
