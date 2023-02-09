Saturday, Feb. 11, is Green Bag Day, so celebrate Valentine’s Day with Lamoille Community Food Share and help a neighbor in need by donating a bag of groceries.
Even if you can’t fill a bag, even an item or two helps. Food share visits continue to rise, and the group needs help stocking its shelves. Everyone who visits leaves with Vermont milk, eggs, cheese, bread and produce, as well as an assortment of staples, personal care and household items.
Stop at the store — or go to your own pantry shelves — and then drive through at 197 Harrel St. and leave your donation on the table between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please be sure the food is not expired.
Busy Saturday? Drop it by anytime Monday to Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. and Saturday 9:30-11 a.m. Just go through the drive through and leave it in the blue bin.
