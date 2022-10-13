Healthy Lamoille Valley holds its fall coalition meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., at River Arts in Morrisville village.
The family friendly, interactive community event features special guest speaker and honoree, Dr. Linda Caldwell. The theme of the evening is supporting youth, families and community members of all ages in making the most of their time.
Pizza, cookies, and fruit will be served. Learn more and RSVP at healthylamoillevalley.org. Children and youth welcome; contact Jessica at jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org to arrange child care.
A special reception from 5-5:45 p.m. will spotlight 2022 prevention honorees and Live Your Why and TimeWise programs, and offer a time to meet Caldwell, author of the Timewise curriculum.
