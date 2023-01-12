Healthy Lamoille Valley invites all educators in the region to apply for the TimeWise Healthy Lamoille Valley Educator Cohort, which has extended its application deadline to Monday, Jan. 16.
Principals, guidance counselors, administrators, nurses, librarians and teachers of all grades and subjects may apply for the cohort to develop new resources to support youth in developing and integrating skills in making healthy decisions over a lifetime.
The program will support collaborative curriculum development and help develop caregiver and parent resources.
A stipend of $500 will be awarded to each educator and an additional $500 will be matched for that educator’s implementation of the Timewise curriculum in their school.
Learn more and apply at bit.ly/3Zk5dpb.
