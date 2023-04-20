On Monday, May 8, community members from across the Lamoille Valley will have the opportunity to learn about the growth in popularity and impacts of vaping and e-cigarettes. Despite the concept of an electronic nicotine device dating back to the 1930s, modern e-cigarettes, and vape pens didn’t enter the U.S. market until 2006. Since then, their popularity and usage have grown.
The event, co-sponsored by the Lamoille North Supervisory Union and Healthy Lamoille Valley, will take place from 7-8 p.m. in the Community Education Center at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.
While it’s free to attend, guests are asked to register ahead of time for food, drink and on-site childcare.
This town hall is an opportunity to hear from substance prevention professionals from Healthy Lamoille Valley and school leaders from Lamoille North.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, in 2022, one in 10, or more than 2.5 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes including vapes and vape pens. As of 2019, 26 percent of Vermont high school students said they used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Guests can enter a drawing to win one $15 gift cards to Two Sons Bakehouse. Participants must sign up on May 8 to be eligible.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 3.
Go to bit.ly/3MJwtcN.
