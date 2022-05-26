Join Healthy Lamoille Valley for an evening of connections and inspiration at the fifth annual opioid forum, Wednesday, June 1, 6-8 p.m., at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park.
Coffee provided by Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company. Free RX home safety bags for attendees. All are welcome, and masks are encouraged.
Register online at 5th-opioid-forum.eventbrite.com.
