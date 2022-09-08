Paul Baumrind of the FBI health care fraud unit in Washington, D.C., will speak on health care fraud and the prosecution of pharmaceutical executives as part of the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning series on Thursday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m., at Stowe Cinema, 464 Mountain Road.
Baumrind grew up in Stowe, at The Gables Inn, and has served as a law enforcement officer since 1995 in three different agencies, including the Baltimore County Police Department, U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service and the FBI.
As a special agent in the FBI, Baumrind has worked on the health care fraud, organized crime and public corruption and civil Rights squads in Boston.
He served as the FBI lead case agent in the case against Pfizer Pharmaceutical, which resulted in a $2.3 billion settlement and the successful prosecution of the executives of Insys Therapeutics. He is currently assigned as a supervisory special agent at the Healthcare Fraud Unit in Washington, D.C.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. and presentations begin promptly at 1 p.m. (Note: this week’s program is on Thursday, not Wednesday.)
Payment is no longer accepted at the door. If using a credit card, preregister at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817 during regular business hours. Or complete the registration form found in the Osher brochure and send it the University of Vermont with a check.
The fee for individual programs is $8 or $45 for all nine programs.
Questions? Call Ann Spearing, 802-888-7466.
