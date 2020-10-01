A panel, “Authoritarianism and Democratic Decline,” hosted by Spruce Peak Arts and the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
The discussion brings together two of the world’s leading experts on authoritarianism and trends in democracy, and will discuss the resurgent assaults on global democracies and human rights.
In recent years, the world has seen an increasing number of governments stifle freedom of the press, engage in democratic backsliding and scapegoat religious and ethnic minorities, practices that have led to an increase in atrocity crimes.
Speakers include Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, and Irwin Cotler, chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and former minister of justice and attorney general of Canada and longtime member of Parliament.
The panel is moderated by Anne Gearan, White House correspondent for the Washington Post.
Pre-registration for the free webinar is required at sprucepeakarts.org.
This panel discussion is presented by Freedom House, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe (JCOGS), Spruce Peak Arts, and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.
