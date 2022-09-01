An informational forum on Article 22, aka Prop 5, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Norbert Church in Hardwick.
Article 22 will appear on the General Election ballot for voters to decide whether to add an amendment to the Vermont Constitution to guarantee abortion rights up to the point of birth and for minor children without parental notification.
Rep. Anne Donahue of Vermonters for Good Government and Mary Beerworth of Vermont Right to Life are the featured speakers. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at this non-denominational forum.
Refreshments will be served. For more information call 802-586-2899.
