Back Roads Readings present a summer poetry series with six distinguished poets, outside in a tent at the Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
All readings are free, start at 3 p.m. and are followed by a book signing and reception with the poets.
Sunday, July 10, features Dan Chiasson and Toussaint St. Negritude. Bianca Stone and Sharon Olds will give readings Sunday, July 24, while the last duo, Brad Kessler and Jay Parini, will read from their works on Sunday, Aug. 7.
More at backroadsreadings.org.
