The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont has opened applications for the 2023 offerings of their residential summer programs. Passionate Vermont 9th-, 10th-, and 11th-grade students are invited to apply. The Governor’s Institutes take place on Vermont college campuses and give their attendees the opportunity to dive deep into a topic of interest for an intensive 1-2 weeks. Each institute is focused on a career-oriented topic including arts, engineering, entrepreneurship, environmental science and technology, global issues and youth action, health and medicine, mathematical sciences and technology and design.
At Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, students learn from industry professionals, participate in hands-on projects and explore career options while having fun and making friends. These programs are designed to be affordable to all Vermont families with scholarships that allow students to pay as little as $10 to attend.
Last summer was one of Governor’s Institutes biggest years ever, welcoming 487 students from 72 high schools. This year, for its 40th anniversary, the organization plans to serve even more students and reach young people from all corners of Vermont.
Students can visit giv.org/apply to fill out a simple application now. The deadline is March 31.
