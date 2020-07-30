Republican candidates for lieutenant governor will hold a live-streamed debate Thursday, Aug. 6, 7-8 p.m.
All five candidates are expected to participate. Cefore the debate, each will make a short campaign pitch. The candidates are Dana Colson, Cris Ericson, Meg Hansen, Scott Milne and Dwayne Tucker. One of them will win the Republican nomination in the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The debate will be streamed on the VTGOP Facebook page.
Questions: stowerepublicans@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.