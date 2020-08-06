The Lamoille County Republican Party is hosting a livestreamed debate tonight, Aug. 6, among the five GOP candidates running for lieutenant governor.
The debate will be moderated by Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, and Tommy Gardner, news editor for the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen.
The debate will be streamed on the VTGOP Facebook page. It runs from 7-9 p.m.
Scheduled to participate are Republicans Dana Colson of Sharon, Meg Hansen of Manchester, Jim Hogue of Calais, Scott Milne of Pomfret and Dwayne Tucker of Barre Town.
Speaking ahead of the lieutenant governor debate are the Republicans running for local offices, none of whom face a challenge in next Tuesday’s primary election.
Questions: stowerepublicans@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.