Craftsbury, Wolcott, Hardwick, Albany and Greensboro are having a town party and you’re invited.
“20 Questions: A Virtual Town Party will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 7-8 p.m., a chance to get together with neighbors for an hour of fun from the comfort of your own home.
What can you expect? It’s like virtual speed dating, but without the dating. Every two minutes, you’ll be randomly paired (online) with one of your neighbors to answer questions like “What’s something about you that people wouldn’t guess just by looking at you?” or “What people, places and things make you the happiest?”
If you’re craving connection and social time with your community, this event is for you. All ages, genders, backgrounds and lifestyles are welcome. It’s easy and low-stakes. RSVP to: craftsburytownparty.com.
