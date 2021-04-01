North Country Animal League is holding Raise the WOOF!
Let your talent shine for the animals and join North County Animal League for its first annual virtual talent show where contestants from near and far showcase a variety of talents in an online competition — all to benefit homeless animals. It’s talent for a cause and it’s worth the woof.
To enter, go to ncal.com, start fundraising your $250 entry fee, and create and upload a 2.5-minute video to prior to April 15. Make sure your sound, video and audio is clear.
Entrants will then fundraise their entry fees for submission to the contest. These entry fees directly support NCAL’s annual fund, which provides shelter, veterinary care, nutrition, TLC and adoption services for homeless animals in need until they are ready to find their forever homes.
First place is $1,000, second place, $500, and third place, $250.
Raise the WOOF! will be held Saturday, May 1, 7 p.m. To learn how to attend, go to ncal.com.
