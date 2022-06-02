Craftsbury Community Care Center launches its spring fundraiser by offering a chance to win a fly-fishing package. The centerpiece of this raffle is a 7-foot, 6-inch, 4-weight sweetgrass bamboo rod handcrafted by renowned rod maker Glenn Brackett.
After over 30 years with the Winston Rod Company, in 2007 he formed Sweetgrass Rods in Butte, Mont., and is considered one of the best bamboo rod makers in the world. This rod is perfect for medium- and larger-sized rivers. The bamboo is flamed a honey color and the guides are wrapped in brown silk and accented a dark red. It has a down locking reel seat over a beautifully figured walnut reel spacer.
In addition to the flyrod, the winner will receive a complete package containing an Orvis Mirage LT fly reel for 3-5 weight lines; Rio Weight Forward 4 line; Wanigas Rod Company walnut fly box filled with handmade ties; Orvis’ new Fly-Fishing Guide; and a two-hour casting lesson for two from Fly Rod Shop in Stowe, VT.
Craftsbury Community Care Center supports elders from all socioeconomic sectors. The annual raffle is key to closing financial gaps. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org or from any board member. Drawing date is June 25.
