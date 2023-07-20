On Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road in Morrisville, welcomes members and non-members to attend this once-a-year, one-day shooting event.
Stop by and sample a variety of shooting sports, including skeet, high-powered rifle, target shooting, archery, muzzleloader and cowboy action shooting. Children ages 10 and older may participate with an adult.
Thanks to the support of the NRA and club members, instruction, supervision, firearms, ammunition and safety gear are provided free of charge.
For more info contact, Keith Ulrich at ulrichfamily2000@yahoo.com.
