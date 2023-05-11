Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club is offering a youth target program for ages 11-17 on Wednesdays, May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The program is basic rifle marksmanship or introduction to cowboy action shooting.
Upon completion of basic rifle marksmanship or at the discretion of instructors, an introduction to cowboy action shooting may begin on the same dates. Cost is $40 and includes use of carefully fitted firearms, ammunition, expert instruction and supervision.
Parents must attend every session. Eye and ear protection are required for each participant and parent.
For more information, call or text Keith Ulrich at 802-730-9340.
