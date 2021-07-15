Gardens of Stowe, Stowe Vibrancy’s signature event, celebrates five years of exploring some of Stowe’s most interesting gardens and landscapes.
This year’s event, Sunday, Aug. 8, will feature gardens located at private homes — what organizers bill as the most eclectic and diverse homes to date.
Be inspired by flower and vegetable gardens, cliffs, rock walls, patios, stages, spectacular views and, of course, amazing landscapes. Choose a tour time of 9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m. when purchasing a ticket.
Artists will also be on hand in selected gardens to create local masterpieces. Bid on them later, in an online silent auction.
New to the event is the Stowe Home & Garden Market hosted by Opio Home, Springer-Miller Center, 782 Mountain Road. The market provides a collection of artisans and purveyors offering unique and beautiful items for home and garden. There will also be an ask the experts area where you can chat with folks who know about foraging, trees, dahlias, clivia and much more.
Refreshments and light fare will be available at the market for all ticket holders. Stop by before or after your garden tour — it’s free and open to the public.
Stowe Vibrancy is a Vermont non-profit corporation with a 501c3 fundraising arm, Friends of Stowe Vibrancy, whose mission is to increase the vibrancy of Stowe through the enhancement of social, recreational, cultural, economic and physical characteristics of the village.
Advance tickets for the garden tour, which will be held rain or shine, are $20 per person at stowevibrancy.com, or purchase on tour day for $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.