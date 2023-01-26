On Wednesday, Feb, 22 at 6 p.m., the Lamoille Family Center will host a free workshop on Zoom for parents of children in special education programs.
Do you have a school-age child with special needs? Would you like to learn a little bit more about the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) process, parent’s rights and tips for communicating more effectively with your child’s team? If you answered yes to any of these questions, join other parents to review and discuss the IEP process, communication with school teams and how to prepare for school meetings.
This workshop is offered by the Lamoille Family Center with support from the Vermont Family Network. Register at bit.ly/3iQhO32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.