The Lamoille Family Center will host a free virtual workshop on children’s temperaments on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Temperament is something we are born with, and it guides preferences and decisions. How we understand temperament and its effects on preferences makes a difference when managing challenging behaviors from children.
In this workshop, parents will learn how to validate a child’s preferences while setting appropriate limits.
Daniela Caserta, a licensed marriage and family therapist will facilitate. Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
