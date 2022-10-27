Children are born mathematicians and practice it in their daily lives. Just ask any toddler which plate of cookies has more, and you’ll see.
Join expert veteran educator Diane Marcoux-Laclair as she leads parents and caregivers through a fun, multi-sensory, playful, two-session workshop series about play-based, developmentally appropriate, mathematics for children — preschoolers through kindergarten — on two consecutive Tuesdays, Nov. 8 and 15, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lamoille Family Center.
Participants will receive a free, unusually practical, gift-bag set of teaching materials to use at home with their own children. Space is limited.
Child care available. Register at www.lamoillefamilycenter.org.
