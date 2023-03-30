Mark Breen returns to Stowe’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series on Wednesday, April 5, with a program entitled “Trend Setter: The Nature of Weather Patterns.”
The weather is always up to something, and recent weather extremes, wide-open discussions through social media as well as local and major news outlets bring a great deal of attention to trends, patterns and changes in weather events.
The lecture will be held at the Stowe Cinema, 454 Mountain Road, beginning at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Breen is the senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. For 40 years, he has been heard on Vermont Public’s “Eye on the Sky” segment each weekday morning and in the afternoons as well as the astronomy program “Eye on the Night Sky,” at 4:30 p.m.
Register online and pay the $8 fee by credit card. Simply go to the website bit.ly/3lJdd4b, or call 802-656-5817 during business hours. No payments are accepted at the door.
