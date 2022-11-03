Mark Breen returns to the Stowe Osher Lecture series stage Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a talk titled “Star of Bethlehem.”
Breen is the senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. For 40 years, he has been heard on Vermont Public’s “Eye on the Sky” each weekday morning and in the afternoons with the astronomy program “Eye on the Night Sky.”
His award-winning children’s book, “The Kid’s Book of Weather Forecasting,” is now in its fifth printing. A new book on Greek astronomer Aratus is coming in 2023.
The lecture will be held at the Stowe Cinema, 454 Mountain Road, at 1 p.m. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
Pre-register online at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille.
