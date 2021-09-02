“30 Years in a White Haze” author and extreme skier Dan Egan shares stories from his new book as part of the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s virtual Red Bench Series, Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Egan and his brother John, a couple of kids with Vermont roots, have traveled to some of the world’s most remote regions, searching for and finding the extreme limits of the sport. Both started their ski careers at Sugarbush. As members of The North Face Extreme Team, they started their advanced ski clinics at Bolton Valley before eventually expanding to Jay Peak.
Egan is a world-renowned skier and pioneer of extreme sports. He has appeared in 13 Warren Miller ski films. In 2001, Powder Magazine named him one of the most influential skiers of our time, and in 2016 he was inducted into the U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding Hall of Fame.
Signed copies of “30 Years in a White Haze” will be available in the museum gift shop and online shop.
Reserve a ticket at vtssm.org to receive the Zoom invite.
The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation is encouraged.
