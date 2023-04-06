Psychedelics have been studied in clinical research since the 1950s and are experiencing a resurgence of interest in medical institutions around the world. Psilocybin, the chemical found in magic mushrooms, has been shown to ease anxiety in the face of terminal illness and increase openness to new experiences.
In the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute talk, Dr. Katherine MacLean will discuss how a psilocybin experience can influence one’s sense of purpose, connection to loved ones and even spiritual or existential beliefs.
MacLean is a research scientist with expertise in studying the effects of mindfulness meditation and psychedelics on cognitive performance, emotional well-being, spirituality and brain function. As a postdoctoral research fellow and faculty member at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, she conducted clinical trials of psilocybin, the primary chemical found in magic mushrooms, and other psychedelic compounds.
Her research on psilocybin and personality change suggests that psychedelic medicines can enhance openness to new experiences and promote mental health and emotional well-being throughout the lifespan. She co-founded and directed the first center for psychedelic education and training in New York and her TED talk has been viewed nearly 50,000 times.
Her presentation is on Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. at Stowe Cinema, Mountain Road, Stowe. To attend, pre-register and pay the $8 fee by credit card at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille.
Cash or credit card payments are not accepted at the door.
