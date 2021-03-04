Dr. G. Richard Olds will host a public webinar Monday, March 15, 7 p.m., to share information about COVID-19 vaccines.
The webinar is sponsored by the Greensboro/Stannard Emergency Resource Team.
Olds is a physician, educator and expert on newly emerging infectious diseases. During his 30-year career in medicine, he was the infectious disease fellow at University Hospitals of Cleveland, the founding director on Brown’s International Health Institute, and currently serves on a WHO expert panel, to name just a few of his many accomplishments.
He has been closely involved in the COVID response, both in the U.S. and internationally, and plans to provide an extensive question-and-answer period during the webinar so that he can address specific questions and concerns.
The Zoom link for the meeting can be found on the Greensboro town website at greensborovt.org, along with Olds’ full bio.
