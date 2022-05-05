On Wednesday, May 11, 6 p.m., at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park, Healthy Lamoille Valley partners with the Lamoille North Supervisory District on event to prevent the use of marijuana and other substances by kids.
This interactive in-person event will look at how youth are being exposed to cannabis, alcohol and other drugs, and how parents and community members can take steps to address and prevent it.
Middle and high school students are encouraged to attend with their parents or caregivers.
What if you don’t have a student who attends school in the Lamoille North District? The event is open to everyone in the Lamoille Valley. Kids cross town lines for the tech center, friendships, sports, services, shopping and more.
According to the new data brief from the Vermont Department of Health, “Vermont rates of cannabis use in the past month among people aged 12-plus were highest in the country — at nearly twice the national rate.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for a light dinner. The event is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-register at bit.ly/3OwdgKp.
