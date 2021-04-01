Lamoille County Democrats will host their next monthly meeting on Monday, April 5, from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will hear from Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos and Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters. Topics will include town meeting day, universal vote-by-mail legislation, federal voting rights legislation and more.
If you would like to attend, contact Scott Weathers, chair, Lamoille County Democrats, at scott.weathers@mail.harvard.edu.
